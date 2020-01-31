AISSEE Sainik School Result 2020 declared. Get direct link, details here

Image Source : INDIA TV AISSEE Sainik School Result 2020 declared

AISSEE Sainik School Result 2020: The Sainik School Society has declared the AISSEE Result 2020 for the students who appeared for the examination which was held on January 5. The students can visit the official website -- sainikschooladmission.in to check their results. They can also click on the direct link provided below. Candidates must know that to check the results, they must logging with their application form number and password. So it is advisable to keep your essential documents handy while checking the AISSEE 2020 Result.

The results for the All India Sainik Schools Entrance examination comes 25 days after the Sainik School Society conducted the exam. Through this entrance examination the School Society screen students for Class 9 and Class 6.

The AISSEE 2020 examination was conducted in the offline mode. It was an OMR-based test and the questions are objective in nature. The examination for class 6 students carried 300 marks while the test for class 9 was of 400 marks.

How to check Sainik School AISSEE Result 2020?

1. Visit the official website - sainikschooladmission.in

2. Click on the link which says candidate login

3. Enter your Application Form Number and Password

4. Click on the ‘Submit’ button

5. Check and download your result for future reference

Direct link to check AISSEE Sainik School Result 2020