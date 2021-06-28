Follow us on Image Source : PTI TS ICET 2021 registration process on June 30, here's how to apply

TS ICET 2021: The application process for the Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) will end in two days. Interested candidates can apply for TS ICET 2021 through the official website at icet.tsche.ac.in.

TS ICET 2021: How to apply

Visit the official website-- icet.tsche.ac.in

Under the 'Application' tab, click on application fee payment.

Pay the application fee and proceed with the application form.

Click on 'Fill Application form'.

Enter all the required details, upload documents, pay the fee and submit

Download the application form and take a printout.

Candidates can make corrections in the application form between August 8 and August 11. The TS ICET examination will be conducted on August 19 and 20.

TS ICET 2021: Hall ticket

Candidates will be able to download their TS ICET hall tickets from August 13, 2021.

