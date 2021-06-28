Follow us on Image Source : PTI TS Inter Result 2021 declared. Here's how to download

TS Inter Result 2021: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has declared the TS Inter or Class 12 results 2021. Candidates can check their TS Inter 2nd Year results on the official website-- tsbie.cgg.gov.in. The scorecard can be accessed after 5 pm today (June 28).

TS Inter 2nd Year Result 2021: How to check

1. Visit the official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in or bie.telanagan.gov.in

2. Click on the link, "TS Inter Results 2021" (Once Released).

3. Enter all the required credentials and click on submit.

4. Your TS Inter Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download the result and take a print out for future reference.

TS Inter Result 2021: Direct link

The Telangana government had cancelled the Inter 2nd year exams 2021 due to the ongoing second wave of Covid-19. Therefore, the TS Inter 2nd Year Result 2021 will be declared based on students’ performance in TS Inter 1st Year Examinations 2020.

Latest Education News