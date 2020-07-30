ONGC Recruitment 2020: Application process for 4,182 Apprentice posts begins at ongcindia.com; freshers apply

Image Source : ONGC ONGC Recruitment 2020: Application for 4,182 Apprentice posts begins @ongcindia.com; freshers can apply

ONGC Recruitment 2020: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited, ONGC has invited online applications for 4182 apprentice vacancies on the official ONGC Apprentices on its official website. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of ONGC at ongcindia.com. The last date to apply for the post is till August 17, 2020.

The recruitment for Trade & Technician Apprentice vacancies are being conducted for 21 work centres of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited throughout the country. Selected apprentices will be eligible for a monthly stipend as per the Apprentices Act, 1961.

ONGC Recruitment 2020: Important Dates

Commencement of submission of application: 29 July 2020

Last date for submission of application: 17 August 2020

Date of Result/Selection: 24 August 2020 to 1 September 2020

ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2020

Trade name Qualification Civil engineering Diploma in the respective disciplines of engineering from a government recognized institute or university Computer science engineering Electrical engineering Electronics and telecommunication engineering Electronics engineering Mechanical engineering Accountant Bachelors degree in commerce Assistant-Human Resource BA or BBA Secretarial Assistant ITI in trade Stenography (English) /Secretarial practice Computer Operator and Programming Assistant (COPA) ITI in COPA trade Draughtsman (Civil) ITI in Draughtsman (Civil) Trade Electrician ITI in Electrician Trade Electronics Mechanic ITI in Electronics Mechanic Fitter ITI in Fitter Instrument Mechanic ITI in Instrument Mechanic Information and Communication Technology System Maintenance ITI in Information and Communication Technology System Maintenance Laboratory Assistant (Chemical Plant) BSc with PCM or PCB ITI in Laboratory Assistant (Chemical Plant) trade Library Assistant ITI in Library and Information Science Machinist ITI in Machinist Trade Mechanic (Motor Vehicle) ITI in Mechanic Motor Vehicle trade Mechanic Diesel ITI in Mechanic Diesel trade Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Mechanic ITI in Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Mechanic trade Plumber ITI in Plumber trade Surveyor ITI in Surveyor Trade Welder ITI passed out in the trade of Welder

ONGC Recruitment 2020: Eligibility Criteria --- Age and Education

The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 years to 24 years of age. The educational qualification can be checked by candidates on the Official Notification available here.

ONGC Recruitment 2020: Selection Procedure

The selection process of apprentice would be based on the basis of marks obtained and Merit drawn. In case of a similar number in merit, a person with higher age would be considered. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of ONGC.

Online Application Link - to be activated on 29 July

Official Website

Steps to register ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2020 Online Application

Before applying for above apprentices positions, candidates have to first register themselves in the online portal. If you are applying for Trade Apprentice Posts, visit on https://apprenticeshipindia.org/.for Technician Trade, Visit at portal.mhrdnats.gov.in.

After successful registration with the above agencies, a registration number will be generated and the candidate has to mention this registration number while applying for apprentices positions in ONGC website.i.e.ongcapprentices.ongc.co.in.

Enter your active email and mobile number.

The candidate should have scanned copy of the colour photograph (Size: between 20-50 KB in JPG Format) and signature in black ink (Size: between 10-30 KB in JPG Format) etc. Ready before applying on-line.

Candidates are advised to check all details before the final submission of application.

After successfully applying/registration of Online Application, the candidate must take a print out of the filled-in online application for future reference.

