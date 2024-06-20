UGC NET exam 2024: CBI registers case against ‘unknown persons’ in paper leak case for compromising integrity

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) UGC NET 2024: CBI registers case against ‘unknown persons’ for compromising integrity of exam.

UGC NET 2024: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a First Information Report (FIR) into the UGC-NET paper leak case today (June 20) against unidentified persons on a reference from the Union Education Ministry.

The Ministry of Education on Wednesday (June 19) cancelled the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) exam conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday (June 18) in two shifts across different cities of the country.

Written complaint to CBI

A written complaint was received on June 20 from K Sanjay Murthy, Secretary, Ministry of Education, Department of Higher Education, Shastri Bhawan, New Delhi alleging that UGC NET-2024 was conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) on June 18 in two shifts across different cities of the country; that on June 19, the University Grants Commission (UGC) received inputs from the National Cyber Crime Threat Analysis Unit of Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on the examination that the integrity of the aforesaid examination may have been compromised.

The said complaint is enclosed herewith. The facts of the complaint prima facie disclose the commission of offences punishable u/s 120-B and 420 of IPC against unknown accused persons. Hence, a regular case is registered and entrusted to Sunil Kumar, Inspector, CBI, ACB, New Delhi for investigation.

Fresh exam to be conducted soon

A fresh examination shall be conducted, for which information shall be shared separately.On June 19, 2024, the University Grants Commission (UGC) received certain inputs from the National Cyber Crime Threat Analytics Unit of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs on the Examination. These inputs prima facie indicate that the integrity of the aforesaid examination may have been compromised.

Simultaneously, the matter is being handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation for thorough investigation in the matter.

The UGC-NET exam was conducted on Tuesday. The exam was attended by 81 per cent of over 11.21 lakh registered candidates for the exam in 317 cities across the country, said UGC chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar. UGC-NET is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for 'Assistant Professor' as well as 'Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor' in Indian universities and colleges.

The UGC-NET is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

UGC Chairman on UGC NET EXAM 2024

"Today, NTA has successfully conducted UGC - NET June 2024. The examination has been conducted at 1205 Exam Centres in 317 cities across the country for 11,21,225 candidates. Out of the total registered candidates, 81 per cent candidates appeared for the exam. Best wishes to all the candidates," the UGC chairman tweeted.

In a press release, regarding NEET-UG Examination, the Ministry of Education said, "The issue related to grace marks has already been fully addressed. The government will take action on the reports of alleged irregularities in the conduct of the examination in Patna. A detailed report has been sought from the Economic Offences Unit of Bihar Police in this regard. The Government further said it is committed to ensuring the sanctity of examinations and protecting the interest of students. It is reiterated that any individual/organisation found to be involved in this matter will face the strictest action.