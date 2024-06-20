Thursday, June 20, 2024
     
  4. UGC-NET question paper was leaked on darknet: Education Minister Pradhan on exam cancellation

The NTA announced the cancellation of the UGC-NET exam on Wednesday, a day after it was conducted, citing concerns that the "integrity of the examination may have been compromised."

Edited By: Ashesh Mallick @asheshmallick07 New Delhi Published on: June 20, 2024 21:28 IST
UGC NET, Dharmendra Pradhan, NEET UG
Image Source : PTI Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

UGC-NET cancelled: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday (June 20) disclosed the reason behind the cancellation of UGC-NET, stating that the decision to call off the exam was taken after it was found that the question paper was leaked on darknet. The dark web, or darknet, is a hidden part of the internet that search engines cannot access. Users on the dark web remain mostly anonymous and untraceable, often using cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin for transactions.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, the Minister said, “Soon after it was clear that the UGC-NET question paper on darknet matches the original question paper of UGC-NET, we decided to cancel the examination”.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the cancellation of the UGC-NET (University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test) exam on Wednesday, just a day after it was conducted, citing concerns that the "integrity of the examination may have been compromised." This decision came on Wednesday night after the NTA received reports suggesting potential issues with the June 18 exam.

On Thursday, Dharmendra Pradhan reaffirmed the government's commitment to maintaining error-free exams. He stated that a high-level committee is being formed to improve the NTA's structure and enhance transparency.

(With ANI inputs)

ALSO READ | NEET-UG row: Centre forms high-level committee, Dharmendra Pradhan says won't spare anyone

