IND vs AFG T20 World Cup 2024 Live Score: India look to continue unbeaten streak against spirited Afghanistan

IND vs AFG T20 World Cup 2024 Live Score: The Indian cricket team remain unbeaten with three wins in the first round of the ninth edition of the tournament in the USA and West Indies while Afghanistan suffered a heavy loss against West Indies in their latest clash.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: June 20, 2024 19:03 IST
IND vs AFG T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 Live Score, Match Updates and Highlights

Unbeaten India will begin their Super 8 journey with a crucial encounter against Afghanistan at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown on Thursday. Both teams secured an early Super 8 qualification by winning their respective first three matches of the first round and are set to produce a thrilling encounter for crucial two points.

India recorded impressive wins against Ireland, Pakistan, and the USA, and their last game against Canada was washed out without a ball being bowled due to rain in Florida. India remain unbeaten against Afghanistan with seven wins in eight T20I meetings and are clear favourites to clinch two points in their first Super 8 fixture. 

Live Scorecard

 

Live updates :IND vs AFG live score, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8

  • Jun 20, 2024 7:03 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    IND vs AFG T20 World Cup 2024 Live Score: What happened in the last meeting?

    Afghanistan almost pulled off their maiden T20I win against India when both teams last played against each other earlier this year.

    India posted a huge total of 212 while batting first at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Rohit Sharma smashed 121* off 69 balls and Rinku Singh added an unbeaten 69 off just 39 balls while Fareed Ahmad took three wickets for Afghanistan.

    Afghanistan shocked everyone by matching India's total with top-order batters Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Gulbadin Naib scoring brilliant half-centuries. 

    In a Super Over thriller, Rohit smashed two boundaries off Fareed Ahmad to help India score 11 runs. Ravi Bishnoi bowled the Super Over for India and dismissed Gurbaz and Mohammad Nabi to finish the game in just three deliveries.

  • Jun 20, 2024 6:46 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    IND vs AFG T20 World Cup 2024 Live Score: Afghanistan's journey to Super 8

    Afghanistan produced a brilliant all-round display to dominate their first three games in Group C.

    Rashid Khan's side kicked off their campaign with a huge 125-run win over Uganda and then stunned the favourites New Zealand with an 84-run win while defending a 159 total. Afghanistan continued their dream start by thrashing PNG by 7 wickets to enter the Super 8 round.

    But Afghanistan's unbeaten streak was halted by West Indies in their last match in Gros Islet. Afghanistan were bowled out on 114 while chasing a huge 219-run target against the Caribbean giants.

  • Jun 20, 2024 6:42 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    IND vs AFG T20 World Cup 2024 Live Score: India's journey to Super 8

    Rohit Sharma's men faced no struggle reaching the Super 8 round with three wins in four first-round games in the USA.

    India beat Ireland by 8 wickets while chasing a 97-run target in their opening game in New York. Then Jasprit Bumrah's heroics lead India to beat rivals Pakistan by 6 runs while defending just 119 total in New York. 

    India secured the Super 8 qualification after thrashing the USA by chasing down a 111-run target with seven wickets remaining. India's last game against Canada in Florida was abandoned without a ball bowled due to rain.

     

  • Jun 20, 2024 6:36 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    IND vs AFG T20 World Cup 2024 Live Score

  • Jun 20, 2024 6:35 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    IND vs AFG T20 World Cup 2024 Live Score: Head to Head Record

    India remain unbeaten against Afghanistan with seven wins in eight T20I meetings so far. 

    T20I Matches India Won Afghanistan Won NR
    8 7 0 1

     

  • Jun 20, 2024 6:34 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    IND vs AFG T20 World Cup 2024 Live Score: Afghanistan to field the same eleven?

    Afghanistan suffered a huge 104-run loss against West Indies in their last game but are unlikely to make changes to their settled playing XI against India. 

    Afghanistan's Predicted Playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (c), Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi. 

  • Jun 20, 2024 6:30 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    IND vs AFG T20 World Cup 2024 Live Score: India to make change to their playing XI today?

    In the pre-match press conference on Wednesday, India head coach Rahul Dravid hinted at a major change to India's bowling attack and said that the management could bring in either Kuldeep Yadav or Yuzvendra Chahal in their starting eleven against Afghanistan.

    One of Axar Patel or Mohammed Siraj is likely to sit out if Kuldeep or Chahal comes into the team.

    India's Predicted Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj.

  • Jun 20, 2024 6:25 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    IND vs AFG T20 World Cup 2024 Live Score: Squads

    India Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal.

    Afghanistan Squad: Rashid Khan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Mohammad Ishaq, Nangeyalia Kharote, Hazratullah Zazai.

  • Jun 20, 2024 6:19 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    IND vs AFG T20 World Cup 2024 Live Score: Toss at 7:30 pm

  • Jun 20, 2024 6:14 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    IND vs AFG T20 World Cup 2024 Live Coverage

    Hello everyone and welcome to India TV's live coverage of today's ICC T20 World Cup 2024 clash.

    Tournament favourites India will take on charged-up Afghanistan in their first Super 8 fixture at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. India remain unbeaten in T20Is against Afghanistan but will not take any risk of considering their opponent weak in any area.

    Both teams will target two crucial points to take an early lead in the Group 1 table of the Super 8 round which also features Bangladesh and giants Australia.

    So, stay tuned to receive live scores, regular match updates and highlights here.

    Match Details

    Match: T20 World Cup 2024, Super 8 Group 1, Match 43

    Venue: Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados 

    Date & Time: Thursday, June 20 at 08:00 PM IST (10:30 AM Local Time) 

    Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, Hotstar Website and App

