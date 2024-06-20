IND vs AFG T20 World Cup 2024 Live Score: India look to continue unbeaten streak against spirited Afghanistan

Afghanistan almost pulled off their maiden T20I win against India when both teams last played against each other earlier this year.

India posted a huge total of 212 while batting first at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Rohit Sharma smashed 121* off 69 balls and Rinku Singh added an unbeaten 69 off just 39 balls while Fareed Ahmad took three wickets for Afghanistan.

Afghanistan shocked everyone by matching India's total with top-order batters Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Gulbadin Naib scoring brilliant half-centuries.

In a Super Over thriller, Rohit smashed two boundaries off Fareed Ahmad to help India score 11 runs. Ravi Bishnoi bowled the Super Over for India and dismissed Gurbaz and Mohammad Nabi to finish the game in just three deliveries.