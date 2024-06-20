IND vs AFG T20 World Cup 2024 Live Score: India look to continue unbeaten streak against spirited Afghanistan

IND vs AFG T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 Live Score, Match Updates and HighlightsUnbeaten India will begin their Super 8 journey with a crucial encounter against Afghanistan at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown on Thursday. Both teams secured an early Super 8 qualification by winning their respective first three matches of the first round and are set to produce a thrilling encounter for crucial two points.
India recorded impressive wins against Ireland, Pakistan, and the USA, and their last game against Canada was washed out without a ball being bowled due to rain in Florida. India remain unbeaten against Afghanistan with seven wins in eight T20I meetings and are clear favourites to clinch two points in their first Super 8 fixture.