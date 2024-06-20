Chile: At least two killed, several injured as Chilean train on test run collides with cargo train I VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : AP Police and firefighters inspect two trains that collided in San Bernardo, Santiago, Chile.

Two people were killed and nine injured on Thursday when a train undergoing a test run by Chile's state railway company (EFE) collided with a cargo train operated by private rail firm Fepasa, EFE said in a statement. The accident occurred just after midnight in the San Bernardo area. EFE said the train collided with the eight-car Fepasa train, which was laden with 1,346 tons of copper. EFE said the injured test train crew were receiving medical treatment. Local law enforcement has launched an investigation, local media said.

Earlier it was reported that a passenger train collided with cargo. However, later, a clarification came from the railways, saying it was a train meant for testing. There was not immediate information about who was killed in the accident.

The tragic news came nearly two weeks after four were killed and more than 27 injured after a passenger train collided with a freight train in the Czech city of Pardubice June 5. The crash occurred in Pardubice, part of the country's main rail corridor from Prague to the east. The passenger train was operated by rail company RegioJet, Martin Netolicky, governor of the Pardubice region, said on Facebook.

The drivers of both trains survived, the local CTK news agency said. Transport Minister Martin Kupka said the main track between Prague and the eastern part of the country had to be closed while authorities investigated the collision. It was only partially reopened nine hours later and the state-run train company, Czech Railways, advised that passengers should avoid using the route for the whole day. The corridor in Pardubice, where the trains collided, is vital for Czech Railways. It said the line will also likely be closed tomorrow.

PM calls it "big tragedy"

Police said later they were investigating possible negligence. Prime Minister Petr Fiala called the crash a big tragedy and offered his condolences to the families of those killed. So did Radim Jančura, the owner of RegioJet, who said his company was ready to compensate the passengers.

Earlier last week in India, the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjungha Express collided with a goods train on Monday morning near New Jalpaiguri. This resulted in the killing of more than nine including, a child.