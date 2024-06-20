AUS vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Best fantasy team for Australia vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 game

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Australia players celebrating against Namibia in the T20 World Cup game in Antigua on June 11, 2024

AUS vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Australia will target an easy win when they meet Bangladesh in their first Super 8 match of the T20 World Cup 2024 in North Sound on Thursday, June 20. Australia remain unbeaten in the tournament with four impressive wins and will be looking to continue their unbeaten run at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

After securing the Super 8 round with three big wins, Australia finished their first round campaign with a thrilling five-wicket win while chasing a big 181-run total against Scotland in the last match. Notably, Australia have won just two of their last five T20I encounters against Bangladesh but remain clear favourites in the upcoming game.

Match Details:

Match: T20 World Cup 2024, Super 8 Group 1, Match 44

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua

Date & Time: Friday, June 21 at 06:00 AM IST (8:30 PM Local Time on June 20)

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, Hotstar Website and App

AUS vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Team:

Wicketkeepers: Litton Das

Batters: David Warner, Travis Head (C), Najmul Shanto

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Shakib Al Hasan (VC)

Bowlers: Adam Zampa, Pat Cummins, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Shakib

AUS vs BAN Dream11 Captaincy picks:

Travis Head: The in-form Australian star has established himself as one of the best big-hitters in T20 cricket in the last few months. Travis Head has scored 148 runs in four innings at a strike rate of 157.44 in this World Cup and will be a safe captaincy choice for the Dream11 team.

Mustafizur Rahman: The star Bangladesh pacer has carried his red-hot form from the IPL 2024 to the T20 World Cup. Mustafizur has taken seven wickets in four innings at an economy rate of 3.37 in this tournament and might be a good Dream11 captaincy option if Bangladesh win the toss against Australia.

AUS vs BAN predicted playing XIs:

Australia playing XI: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh (c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

Bangladesh playing XI: Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Litton Das (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman.