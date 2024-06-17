Horoscope Today, June 18: Gemini to get a new job opportunity; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, June 18: Know about all zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope, June 18, 2024: Today is Ekadashi, the Udaya date of Jyeshtha Shukla Paksha, and Tuesday. Ekadashi Tithi ended at 6.25 am today, currently, Dwadashi Tithi is going on. Shiva Yoga will remain till 9.40 pm tonight. Also, Swati Nakshatra will remain till 3.57 pm today. Apart from this, today is the Nirjala Ekadashi fast. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day of June 18, 2024, for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries

Today is going to be a great day for you. There will be a festive atmosphere due to the progress of someone in the family, you will give gifts to the children. There will be a lot of happiness among the children. Today, the work that has been stopped for some time will gain momentum. The arrangement of the house will remain proper. It will be beneficial to expand the political and social circle. Spend time with the elders today, they will feel very good. By completing your responsibilities in the family, the mind will be filled with enthusiasm and plans will also be completed soon. Today you will participate in many recreational activities with friends, which will give you a lot of happiness.

Taurus

Today is going to be a better day for you. Sweetness will increase in your married life. There is also a possibility of buying some new items related to comfort in the house. Today business activities will remain slow, but it is appropriate to be patient in the present circumstances. Today the situation in the job will be normal. Today your spouse will fully cooperate in taking care of the family. Today you will spend some time with nature for mental peace and relaxation. Today your cooperation in solving the problems of children will be appropriate for them.

Gemini

Today is going to be a day full of happiness for you. Today there are chances of you getting a new job. The confusion going on about something will end today. Today you will pay more attention to your financial activities. Do not be too generous in terms of expenses nor will you interfere in the matters of others. However, the suggestion given by you will improve the relationship to a great extent. Maintain harmony with the neighbours. A friend may ask you for financial help.

Cancer

Today is going to be a special day for you. Today, by keeping the routine organised, your work will be done on time. Today, interest in spirituality, religion, and karma will make you positive. Today your responsibilities will increase. There is a need to take proper care of your food to stay healthy. Focusing on work today will be very beneficial for the future. Businessmen can partner with another company. To maintain balance in relationships, you should keep your behaviour good with others. Today your attention will be drawn towards some difficult or mysterious matter.

Leo

Today is going to be a good day for you. You will get back the money given to someone. A friend may come home in connection with work. Today you will get the support and guidance of senior people. Political relations will be strong and will also be beneficial. You will be happy to receive good news related to the career of a family member. Today there will be a busy environment throughout the day. It will be good if you maintain patience in any situation today. Today students will clear their doubts with the teacher. You may get the responsibility of a presentation in the office.

Virgo

Today is going to be a good day for you. You can go out with office friends. Today you will be very busy with work. Today your nature of doubting can increase problems for you and your family. Today it is important to change yourself according to the time. Today students will get the support of their sister in completing their project. Also, do not hesitate to take help from the teacher. Today your professional success will make your parents very happy.

Libra

Today is going to be a favourable day. Your day will bring progress. You will take full care of the cleanliness around you. If money is stuck somewhere, then today is the right time to get it. Most of the time will be spent on shopping for property or home comfort items. Today, children can get some special success under your guidance. You will be successful even by working less in any work, due to which your mood will be good.

Scorpio

Today is going to be a golden day for you. Today your work will be completed on time, your time will be pleasant. Today, definitely contributes to maintaining the family system. Today you will spend money on your family. Your image will improve in the eyes of others and mutual relationships will also get stronger. Today, due to more movement of guests, you may get a little late in organising your work. You will feel good after helping an elderly person. Science teachers will have a very busy day today.

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a good day for you. You will take your spouse to a good restaurant for dinner, which will increase mutual love. Today, you will feel peace and energy after getting relief from a health-related problem that has been going on for some time. You will get guidance from an experienced person. A door to your success is about to open, this will remove all your troubles. There will be more harmony in family relationships and there will be more love among the people. Today there is a need to avoid negative thinking. You will get support from your parents and family.

Capricorn

Today is going to be favourable for you. Today you will get the support of family members in some work. Today you will organise your work with a positive attitude and balanced thinking. Gradually the circumstances will be in your favour. If you are a property dealer, then you will benefit more today. Today you should avoid arguing about useless things, it would be better to talk only when needed, the mind will be calm. Women will be busy in their work today.

Aquarius

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today students will be interested in studies. Spend according to your financial condition. Today additional responsibilities may come on you, but you will be happy as all the work will be completed easily. Today you will have a special contribution to social activities and will also get recognition. Fashion designers will get good benefits from customers. You will talk to an old friend on the phone, keep your behaviour flexible. The result of hard work done with patience is going to come in your favour today.

Pisces

Today is going to be a day full of new enthusiasm for you. Today you will maintain proper coordination with the employees at the workplace. Today you will also focus on marketing-related work. To run the business smoothly, you will have to take advice from an expert. Today your health will be fit and fine. Today is going to be a great day for lovemates. Your spouse will appreciate your feelings today.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and Jyotish Shastra. You see him in Bhavishyavadiya every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)