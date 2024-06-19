Horoscope Today, June 20: Taurus will get favourable results for hard work; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, June 20.

Horoscope Today, June 20, 2024: Today is the Udaya Tithi of Jyeshtha Shukla Paksha, Trayodashi and Thursday. Trayodashi Tithi will last till 7.51 am today, after which Chaturdashi Tithi will start. Sadhya Yoga will be there till 8.12 pm today. Also, Anuradha Nakshatra will remain till 6:10 pm today evening. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of 20th June 2024 will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better. Also, know which lucky number and lucky colour will be for you.

Aries

Today your day is going to bring new happiness for your family. Today you will travel for important work. Your child's success will make you happy, people will come to your house to congratulate you. Today you can organize a small party at home, which will provide good entertainment to the people at home. Today your luck will shine because there are chances of business success. The financial situation will be good. Discipline of students will bring them success soon, there will be a balance between studies and work. Today your good attitude towards people will make you their favorite.

Taurus

Today the beginning of your day is going to be favorable for you. Today you will work hard at your workplace. You will feel proud of your achievements. Today you may get many responsibilities, which you will fulfill well. Today will be beneficial for people of this zodiac sign associated with the entertainment industry. Your creative field will be strong. You will get favourable results from your hard work. You will get full support from friends. Your health will be better. You will spend this evening in a quiet place, thinking about a dream project.

Gemini

Today your day is going to be full of enthusiasm. Your planned work will be completed today. Today you will benefit from the work done with your business partner. Also, if you work with an open mind, good people will try to connect with you. Today will be a better day for property dealers of this zodiac sign. Today you will get respect in society. For your good health, you will make some changes in your daily routine. The advice of elders will prove beneficial for you.

Cancer

Today is going to be a profitable day for you. Today the results of your hard work will be in your favour, just concentrate on your hard work. By getting help from loved ones in some work. Your enthusiasm will increase. Today you will plan to travel somewhere with your spouse, your relationship will get stronger. Your commendable work will be respected in the society. Your confidence can bring you success. You will spend the evening time with your family. Today your thinking and planning will be clear. Today you may have some different experiences.

Leo

Today your day will bring a new direction in life. Today some important work will be completed with the help of colleagues. Today you will take the lead on something in which other people will also cooperate. There will also be a discussion on some important topics, you will get a chance to express your views. Today is a good day for people of this zodiac sign who want to start a business in another state, they will get full support from their family members. Today your thoughts will get importance.

Virgo

Today is going to be a great day for you. You will get a job offer from a multinational company, which will make you feel confident. Today you will get the full opportunity to think about some important work. Make full use of the time. The more importance you give to others today, the more importance you will get. Today you will do some creative work. Due to work, you will not be able to give time to your family but you will get the support of your family members. Today you will get a lot of relief from the problem of migraine, do not pay attention to useless things.

Libra

Today your day is going to start well. Today it will be easy to get the support of officers and the work that was going on will get done. Today you will visit some good places with your children. Your love towards children. Will make you their favorite. Today you will learn something from your mistakes. Today you will go to the cow shed to serve the cow, where you will also meet other people. People will like your way of working. If you want to make any request to the officials, then today is a good day.

Scorpio

Today your day is going to be full of happiness. Today you will go to a religious place, where you will also help needy people. You will try to complete every task with patience and understanding, your work will be successful. Don't hesitate to ask for help from anyone today, everything is in your favour. Today you can start a plan. If possible, complete the work before evening. If you work hard today, most of your planned tasks can be completed.

Sagittarius

Today you will start your day with a calm mind. Today you will visit your special relative. Today you are likely to get benefits from the government sector. You will get a call for a job from a multinational company. You may decide to read a good book. Will go to the market with your spouse to buy household items. You will get a good discount on some goods. The day is good for your loved one, you will visit some religious places. Students need to work a little harder, there are chances of success.

Capricorn

Today your day will be mixed. Today you will go to meet an old friend at his house, old memories will be refreshed. Try to avoid travelling today. You may feel tired, good diet will help keep you fit. Today will be a busy day for private teachers. Can spend some time with children. If there is a dispute going on with your spouse, then today is a good day to resolve it. Graphic designing students will do something creative today.

Aquarius

Today your day is going to start with new enthusiasm. People of this zodiac sign who do bakery business will get more profit than expected today, due to which the financial situation will remain better. Today will also be a good day for people of art and literature. Students of this zodiac sign will be worried about their careers. Better consult your guru. Mothers will teach their children something new, which will bring new ideas to the children. You will get golden opportunities to showcase your skills. Today is going to be a favourable day for your loved one.

Pisces

Today is going to be a good day for you. Your financial condition will be better. Today new avenues of progress will open in terms of money. Today you should give more importance to those things which are more important to you. Is important. Also, you should maintain a balance between your work, family, and friends. Today is a better day for students of this zodiac sign, they can join computer-related courses. Today you will be successful in completing the office work that has been pending for the last several days on time.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has vast experience in Vaastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You see him giving predictions every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)

