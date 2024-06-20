Two thieves tried to break into Anupam Kher's Veera Desai Road office, Rs 4.15 lakh stolen; actor shares video

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Thieves try to break into Anupam Kher's office

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher remains in the discussion about his acting and outspokenness. His amazing acting is seen in films. At the same time, he is also very active on social media and expresses his opinion on political-non-political issues very vocally. This time he has come in the headlines due to an incident. Yes, there has been a theft in the actor's office. He has given this information by sharing a video on his Instagram handle some time ago. The video is of the spot of the incident. Along with this, Anupam has also shared the details of the whole case. While sharing the video, he shared information related to this case in the caption and told how the theft was done and what had gone missing. Along with this, he also told what had been saved from the hands of the thieves.

Anupam Kher shared the information

"Last night in my Veera Desai Road office two thieves broke two doors of my office and stole the entire safe from the accounts department (which they probably couldn't break) and the negatives of a film produced by our company which were in a box. Our office has filed an FIR. And the police have assured us that the thieves will be caught very soon. Because in the CCTV camera, both of them can be seen sitting in an auto with the luggage. May God give them wisdom. This video was made by my office people before the police came!" read his caption.

Let us tell you, an old reel (negative) of the film "Maine Gandhi ko nahi mara" and Rs 4.15 lakh have been stolen from Anupam Kher's office. A case of theft has been registered at Anupam Kher's office in Amboli police station in Mumbai. The police registered a case under sections 454,457,380.

Anupam will be seen in this film

Talking about Anupam Kher's work front, he will soon be seen in Kangana Ranaut's Emergency. Apart from this, he is making a comeback as a director with 'Tanvi the Great'. He is going to make a comeback in the field of direction after 20 years. Recently the actor was seen in 'Kaagaz 2'. Apart from this, he was seen in 'Uddan' with Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, and Parineeti Chopra.

