Is Ranveer Singh uniting with Atlee for his untitled next? Here's what we know so far

Rumours are ripe in both Bollywood and South cinema circles about a possible collaboration between superstars Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh and acclaimed director Atlee Kumar. Additionally, it is reported that Atlee, famous for South blockbusters like 'Mersal' and 'Bigil', is making a pan India film with Salman Khan in the lead role. Not only this, Ranveer Singh's name is also associated with this project, which has increased the excitement of the fans a lot.

Salman-Ranveer will come together on screen

Apparently, Atlee is planning a two-hero action film with Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh. Reportedly, Ranveer is also keen to collaborate with Atlee Kumar. The move could be a significant opportunity for both the actors and Atlee as well. Well, it is not confirmed yet as the discussions are currently in the initial stages. The prospect of Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh sharing the screen under Atlee's direction has raised excitement among fans. Atlee Kumar, known for seamlessly blending entertaining stories with high-octane action sequences, is all set to elevate his stature in the Hindi film industry by directing a film with two of Bollywood's biggest stars. He was last seen with Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan.

Salman Ranveer's work front

On the work front, Salman Khan will be seen in the film 'Sikander' in the coming days. The film is being presented by Sajid Nadiadwala and Rashmika Mandanna will be seen opposite the superstar. Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh is also in the news for his upcoming film. The actor will soon be seen in Rohit Shetty's directorial 'Singham Again'. Apart from this, he also has Farhan Akhtar's 'Don 3', the third instalment of the 'Don' franchise, in the pipeline. Kiara Advani will be seen sharing screen space for the first time with Ranveer in Don 3.

