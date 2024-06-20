Ram Charan's daughter turns one, Upasana shares heartwarming video | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ram Charan's daughter Klin has turned one year old

Klin Kara Konidela, the granddaughter of Megastar Chiranjeevi and daughter of Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni, has turned one year old today on 20 June. Ram Charan and Upasana had happy moments in their lives after 11 years of marriage. Both became parents for the first time on 20 June 2023. After Ram Charan became a father, the celebration among his family and fans was worth seeing. Megastar Chiranjeevi was also overjoyed to become a grandfather. The family has named their little princess Klin Kara Konidela. Today Klin Kara Konidela has turned one year old. Upasana has shared her pregnancy and delivery experience with the fans on this special occasion.

Upasana Kamineni's video is all hearts

RRR star Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni has shared a video on her Instagram account on the occasion of Klin Kara Konidela's first birthday. In this, Ram Charan, Upasana and their parents as well as megastar Chiranjeevi have told their reaction on the arrival of Klin Kara Konidela in the house. Everyone looked emotional while expressing their happiness. Let us tell you, Ram Charan said that the 11 years of his life with his wife so far have been very wonderful and the joy of becoming parents is the biggest happiness ever. He also said that his wife has taken care of him for 11 years. Posting this special video, Upasana wrote, 'My dear Klin Kara Konidela, heartiest wishes for your first birthday. You complete us. Thank you for bringing so much happiness and joy to our lives. I have watched this video millions of times.'

Watch the video here:

Sharing her experience, Upasana said, 'I was scared and I was happy that a little guest was going to come to our house and after his arrival life became complete.' A glimpse of the naming of Klin Kara Konidela was also seen in this video. This video also has the experience of the moment when Upasana was in the OT room after labour and the megastar family was waiting for the baby to come outside the labour room. Everyone looked excited and emotional.

