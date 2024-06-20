Karan Johar's 'Kill' becomes first Hindi film to release on over 1000 screens in North America

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Kill is the first Hindi film to have over 1000 screens booked in North America

Director Nikhil Nagesh Bhat's Kill's recently released trailer has been quite interesting. It has received appreciation from movie lovers from all over. Starring debutant Lakshya, Raghav Juyal and Tanya Maniktala in the lead roles, the film is a full-fledged action saga that takes place on a moving train. Audiences are left with the feeling that the amount of violence in the film is quite high. In fact, it has come to our notice that Kill is considered to be one of the most violent films made in India. So, you should expect an adrenaline-pumping experience in this film, with the colour red being used intermittently.

Kill has 1000 screens booked in North America

Apart from the positive response to the trailer, Kill has also achieved an incredible feat for a Bollywood film. It is the first Hindi film to have over 1000 screens booked in North America. The interest in the film in the West can be gauged after the positive response it received at various international festivals.

About the film

Kill is the story of a commando (Lakshya) who boards a train to meet his girlfriend (Maniktala) before her parents marry her off to someone else. But the train is taken over by some goons and he is now forced to fight. The cast of the film also includes Tanya Maniktala and Raghav Juyal. Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt is best known for directing 'Hurdang' which starred Sunny Kaushal, Vijay Varma, and Nushrat Bharucha. After watching the teaser and now the trailer of 'Kill', there is a lot of enthusiasm among the audience for this film. The film is going to hit the theatres on July 5, 2024, and as the makers are already saying 'Kill' is India's most dangerous and action film, seeing the trailer, it seems that there is truth in their words. There are many such scenes in the trailer which will scare the soul of the audience.

