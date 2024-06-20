Thursday, June 20, 2024
     
Stock market updates: Sensex rises 100 points, Nifty above 23,550, Bharti Airtel Up 7 per cent

Japan’s Nikkei declined by 0.70%, Korea’s Kospi gained 0.13%, and Australia’s ASX200 saw a marginal decrease of 0.03%. In Europe, the UK’s FTSE rose by 0.17%, driven by expected inflation figures, while Germany’s DAX fell by 0.35% and the UK’s FTSE increased by 0.60%.

Indian equity markets opened positively on Thursday, with the BSE Sensex rising 102 points to 77,440 and the Nifty increasing 17 points to 23,533. Kotak Mahindra Bank, SBI Life, L&T, Bharti Airtel, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, Hindalco, Tata Motors, and M&M were the top gainers, rising up to 1.7%. Conversely, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Life, Divis Labs, Nestle India, and ONGC were among the top laggards.

The BSE MidCap index remained unchanged, while the BSE SmallCap index gained 0.27%. The Nifty Bank, Private Bank, and Realty indices each added 0.7%, while the Nifty Pharma index fell 0.6%.

