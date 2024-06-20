Stock market updates: Sensex rises 100 points, Nifty above 23,550, Bharti Airtel Up 7 per cent

Indian equity markets opened positively on Thursday, with the BSE Sensex rising 102 points to 77,440 and the Nifty increasing 17 points to 23,533. Kotak Mahindra Bank, SBI Life, L&T, Bharti Airtel, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, Hindalco, Tata Motors, and M&M were the top gainers, rising up to 1.7%. Conversely, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Life, Divis Labs, Nestle India, and ONGC were among the top laggards.
The BSE MidCap index remained unchanged, while the BSE SmallCap index gained 0.27%. The Nifty Bank, Private Bank, and Realty indices each added 0.7%, while the Nifty Pharma index fell 0.6%.