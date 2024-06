Follow us on Image Source : PIB Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Amid the ongoing controversy over the results of NEET-UG 2024, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday said that the government is committed to protecting the interests of students. Addressing a press conference, he said that the NEET-UG 2024 will not be cancelled as of now and that the government will be forming a high-level committee to probe the matter. Emphasising a firm stance on transparency, he affirmed, "We will not compromise on transparency of the examination."