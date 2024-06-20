NEET-UG row: Supreme Court issues notices to NTA and Centre, halts all cases in High Courts

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV NEET-UG 2024: Supreme Court to hear cancellation petitions today.

The Supreme Court has issued notices on a petition filed by the National Testing Agency (NTA), seeking the transfer of cases related to NEET-UG 2024 from various High Courts to itself. In response, the Supreme Court has stayed proceedings before the High Courts concerning these cases. The apex court reiterated its decision not to halt the counselling process for NEET-UG 2024 despite the ongoing legal challenges.

Concerns over the integrity of the exam have prompted fresh legal action. On Tuesday, the Supreme Court emphasised the need for strict action against any negligence in conducting the NEET-UG 2024 exam. A vacation bench of Justices Vikram Nath and SVN Bhatti remarked, "If there is 0.001 per cent negligence on the part of anyone, it should be thoroughly dealt with. All these matters ought not to be treated as adversarial litigation."

Government's response

The Ministry of Education has requested a detailed report from the Economic Offences Unit of the Bihar Police regarding alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG 2024 exam held in Patna. The Ministry stated on Wednesday that concerns about the allocation of grace marks have been fully addressed.

Aspirants' concerns

Students have raised issues related to alleged question paper leaks, awarding of compensatory marks, and anomalies in exam questions. The Supreme Court, upon receiving new petitions on May 5, 2024, issued notices to the National Testing Agency (NTA) and demanded a response within two weeks. These petitions, alongside existing ones, will be heard on July 8.

Calls for annulment

Multiple petitions seek to annul the NEET-UG 2024 results and call for a fresh examination due to malpractices during the May 5 exam. The NTA informed the Supreme Court that it would invalidate the scorecards of 1,563 candidates who received "grace marks" due to exam disruptions, allowing them to retake the exam.

Upcoming examination

The NTA announced that the re-examination will be conducted on June 23, with results to be declared by June 30. The Supreme Court has declined to stay the ongoing NEET-UG 2024 counselling process.

Significance of NEET-UG

Conducted by the NTA, the NEET-UG exam is crucial for admissions into MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, and other related courses in both government and private institutions across India.

