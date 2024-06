Follow us on Image Source : UNSPLASH Representational Image

Funds parked by Indian individuals and firms in Swiss banks, including through India-based branches and other financial institutions, reported a significant decline in 2024, annual data from Switzerland's central bank showed on Thursday. According to the data released by Switzerland's central bank, Indian funds in Swiss banks were down 70 per cent to the lowest in four years at 1.04 billion.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.