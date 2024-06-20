Bigg Boss OTT 3 house gets royal makeover, video goes viral | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SNAPSHOTS Bigg Boss OTT 3 house video has been revealed

Fans' favourite show Bigg Boss OTT 3 is just a few hours away from starting. Slowly, the names of the contestants joining the show are coming out. Now the inside picture and a video of Bigg Boss house have also surfaced. In this video, it is seen that every part of the house looks very luxurious. For those who don't know Bigg Boss OTT 3 will be hosted by Anil Kapoor as Salman Khan is busy with his film projects.

Bigg Boss house is luxurious

Jio Cinema shared a picture on its social media, in which a mirror was seen. After this, Bigg Boss fan page 'Bigg Boss Tak' has shared a video of the new house on the social media handle X. In this, every area inside the house is visible. The video starts with the main door. After this comes the garden area. Then a luxurious glimpse of the gym and living room is seen. Then a beautiful view of the house along with the kitchen and bedroom is seen. This time along with the house, the game of Bigg Boss will also be much more fun as claimed by the makers.

Vada Pav girl Chandrika Dixit's name confirmed

After a few hours, the wait of the fans watching it is going to end. One by one the names of the contestants joining it are coming out. So far only the name of Chandrika Dixit has been confirmed. Before streaming on the OTT platform Jio Cinema, the photos and videos of Bigg Boss OTT 3 house have also surfaced, becoming increasingly viral on social media.

Anil Kapoor will host the show

Be it the TV version of Bigg Boss or OTT, fans eagerly wait for both. Now the third season of its OTT version is going to release, which will stream on June 21. The first season was hosted by Karan Johar, while Salman Khan was seen in the second. Now the makers have replaced both of them and handed over the reins of the third season to Anil Kapoor. Bigg Boss fans can watch the show exclusively on Jio Cinema Premium.

