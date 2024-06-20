'Matter now with CBI, won't hesitate to take action': Education Ministry on cancelling NET exam

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Police personnel detain students during a protest over the cancellation of UGC-NET 2024 exam

Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the cancellation of the UGC-NET exam, the Education Ministry has said that the test was scrapped because its integrity may have been compromised and has emphasised that it won't hesitate to take action against anyone. The Union education ministry ordered the cancellation of the UGC-NET following inputs that the exam's integrity may have been compromised, and handed over the matter to the CBI for an investigation.

The decision by the ministry comes amid a massive row on the medical entrance exam NEET over alleged irregularities, with the issue now before the Supreme Court. There have been allegations of question paper leaks in states like Bihar and other irregularities in the prestigious exam. The allegations have led to protests in several cities and the filing of petitions in several high courts as well as the Supreme Court.

Addressing a presser, Ministry of Education Joint Secretary Govind Jaiswal said, "9 lakh students had participated in the UGC-NET exam that the NTA conducted on June 18... The ministry saw that there was a chance that the examination had been compromised. The ministry has decided to cancel the examination. The next date will be declared soon. The matter has been referred to the CBI..."

ON NEET CONTROVERSY

"In NEET, there were several issues. One was the 'grace mark' issue. Another, it is alleged that something happened in Bihar, that is under investigation. Third, there was an allegation from Gujarat about some malpractice. These are three different kinds of issues... The issue of the grace mark has been completely solved. Another is an alleged leak in Bihar, the Economic Offence Wing is already conducting the investigation... They have asked for a lot of information and NTA has provided also..."