Umesh pal murder case: Delhi Police arrest 3 people for helping Atiq's son Asad

Three people have been arrested by the Delhi police on Sunday for helping Atiq Ahmed's son Asad in connection to the Umesh Pal murder case. The three people have been arrested under the Arms Act.

One of the arrested is said to be Atiq's driver Arif while another has been identified as Javed.

According to official police sources, Asad had moved to Delhi immediately after the shootout and stayed there for almost a week.

Atiq Ahmed's sister, two nieces wanted in Umesh Pal murder case

Mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed's sister Ayesha noori and her two daughters are now wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case by the Dhumanganj police. The SIT probing the Umesh Pal murder case has found strong evidence that Ayesha Noori was fully aware of the murder case and the shooters. According to sources, Ayesha Noori's husband Akhlaq has already been arrested by the Special Task Force (STF).

Reward will be announced soon on sister and nieces

All three are accused of helping Bombay Guddu Muslim, the henchman of Mafia Atiq. Apart from Ayesha Noori, the police is now looking for his two daughters as well. It is reported that the police may soon announce a reward for Ayesha Noori, sister of Mafia Atiq Ahmed and her two daughters. Police investigation has revealed that Atiq's sister Ayesha Noori is a resident of Meerut.

Asad's marriage was fixed with one of the arrested

According to sources, the marriage of Atiq's son Asad was fixed with a daughter of Ayesha Noori. The two got engaged last year. Atiq's son Asad Umesh Pal was involved in the shootout case. A reward of five lakh rupees has also been declared on him.

Police has already arrested Dr. Akhlaq, husband of Atiq's sister Ayesha Noori and sent him to jail. Guddu, the shooter involved in the Umesh Pal shootout case, went to the house of Muslim Ayesha Noori.

Police have received information that the shooter Guddu Muslim was at Ayesha Noori's house for 17 hours about 10 days after the incident. Here Guddu Muslim was taken care of and he was also given money.

