'I am fine in mind and body': Japanese girl reacts after outrage on social media

New Delhi: Outrage on social media was witnessed soon after a video went viral that showed a group of youths harassing, groping and smashing an egg on a Japanese woman on Holi in Delhi. Delhi Police on Saturday informed that three people, including a juvenile were apprehended in this matter. With this, the Japanese girl reacted to the matter and said that she didn't know it was a serious situation.

'I am fine in mind and body'

As per a report of PTI, in a tweet, the woman said she didn't know it was a serious situation. 'I have just arrived in Bangladesh. I'm really sorry that I didn't know it was a serious situation. I am fine in mind and body. I will explain more tomorrow," she said.

A video of the incident, which went viral on social media, showed a group of youths smearing colour on the woman, who appeared uncomfortable. Though the woman did not lodge a complaint, the police have taken cognisance of the video. The video was shot on March 8, when Holi was celebrated, in the Paharganj area. The girl was staying in Paharganj and left for Bangladesh on Friday, according to police.

Three people apprehended

Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) Sanjay Kumar Sain said people seen in the video have been identified. Three people, including a juvenile, have been apprehended and are being questioned. They have confessed to their involvement in the incident as seen in the video. They all are residents of an area near Paharganj, he said.

A police official said the accused have been bound down, which means they will have to appear before the police to join the investigation whenever required. Action has been initiated against the accused under the Delhi Police Act. However, the further course of action will be decided on the basis of the merits of the case and in accordance with the woman's complaint, if any, the police said.

The woman has not lodged any complaint

So far, the woman has not lodged any complaint. A Japanese embassy official, in response to an email, confirmed that she has not contacted the embassy also, a senior police officer said.

(with inputs from PTI)

