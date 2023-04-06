Kapil Mishra attends Hanuman Jayanti 'shobha yatra' in Jahangirpuri, says, 'It was Lord's wish'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Hanuman Jayanti 'shobha yatra'

'Shobha yatra' in Jahangirpuri: BJP leader Kapil Mishra on Thursday participated in the 'Shobha Yatra' on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti in the disputed Jahangirpuri area which was organised by Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP). Heavy security has been put in place for a procession to be taken out on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on Thursday in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, which was hit by communal violence last year.

Eight police personnel and a local were injured in stone-pelting and arson after clashes broke out between two communities in Jahangirpuri during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on April 16, 2022.

After attending the procession briefly, the BJP leader said, "Congratulations to Delhi Police for tight arrangements. It was Lord Hanuman's wish, that's why I came here. Last year, there was an attempt to interrupt the procession."

Just before participating, the BJP leader said, "Going in the procession of Hanuman Janmotsav in Jahangirpuri. Delhi Police's security arrangements and arrangements are excellent. Shobha Yatra is underway in Jahangir Puri and is getting spectacular."