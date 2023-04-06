Delhi: Hanuman Jayanti Shobha Yatra concludes after police request at Jahangirpuri area amid tight security

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Shobha Yatra in Delhi

Hanuman Jayanti celebration: A Hanuman Jayanti Shobha Yatra-led by hundreds of members of Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and other Hindu organisations concluded in the Jahangirpuri area after police requested organisers not to proceed ahead amid apprehensions of communal violence on Thursday.

Earlier, in the wake of violent clashes that occurred last year during the same procession, police took extra precautions and deployed security personnel at every nook and corner. Some policemen were deployed at the roofs of the building along the sides of the road where the procession was scheduled to pass.

Heavy security has been put in place for the procession in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area which was hit by communal violence last year.

"Strategic deployment of forces done for the 'Shobha Yatra'. No untoward incident has occurred during the earlier procession," said Jitendra Kumar Meena, DCP North West, at Jahangirpuri.

Heavy security in Delhi's Jahangirpuri

According to the police, Hindu organisers had sought permission for the Hanuman Jayanti procession in the Jahangirpuri area and the route has been regularised.



Hanuman Jayanti, which celebrates the birth of Lord Hanuman, is being observed today.

Centre's advisory to states

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday asked all states to ensure law and order during Hanuman Jayanti on April 6 and monitor any factor that could disturb peace and harmony in society. The MHA's advisory was aimed at sensitising law enforcement agencies following the communal violence last week.

Violence-hit Hanuman Jayanti 2022

Eight police personnel and a local were injured in stone-pelting and arson after clashes broke out between two communities in Jahangirpuri during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on April 16, 2022. Some vehicles were also torched.

