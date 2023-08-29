G20 Summit: Delhi Police sets up virtual help desk to assist delegates, tourists get real-time traffic updates

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The summit is likely to be attended by 29 heads of state as well as top officials of the European Union and invited guest countries and 14 heads of international organisations.

The Delhi Police on Tuesday launched a virtual help desk to assist delegates and tourists visiting the national capital during the G20 Summit for commuting in the city. "Our mission is to ensure a smooth and seamless travel experience for residents and visitors alike during this historic event,” the traffic police said on its help desk.

The Delhi Police Help Desk has the facility of essential maps, police services, social media updates and medical facilities. “As world leaders gather to address global challenges, our website will provide you with traffic information, road closures, alternative routes, and travel advisories to help you navigate the city efficiently and avoid potential delays,” it said.

According to police, the entire area of the New Delhi district will be considered a 'Controlled Zone-I' from 5 am on September 8 to 11:59 pm on September 10. However, bonafide residents, authorised vehicles and emergency vehicles will be allowed to travel on the road network of the New Delhi district.

India is hosting the G20 Summit and the main event will be held in New Delhi on September 9-10. The summit is likely to be attended by 29 heads of state as well as top officials of the European Union and invited guest countries and 14 heads of international organisations.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police imposed Section 144 CrPc in the entire city to restrict any large gatherings and prevent untoward incidents or unlawful activity. This directive will be effective starting from August 29 and will remain active for a duration of 15 days until September 12 (inclusive of both days), unless revoked earlier. Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora ordered the implementation of Section 144.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | G20 Summit: 28-foot-tall Natraja statue to be placed in front of venue in Delhi | Know all about it

ALSO READ | HIT squads to be deployed in Delhi hotels during G20 Summit: Know all about this security team