Delhi: Under-trial prisoner attacked by inmates in Tihar jail | DETAILS

Delhi: Tihar Jail once again witnessed a horrific incident as an undertrial prisoner was injured after he was allegedly attacked by other inmates with an improvised knife and handmade tool on Monday. According to the officials, the incident occurred at 12:38 pm inside Central Jail no 1 at the Tihar prison complex.

Inmates attacked Rahul with an improvised knife, handmade sua and a tile

The inmates attacked Rahul alias Pawan with an improvised knife, handmade sua and a tile, officials further informed. One of the attackers, undertrial prisoner Alok alias Vishal, also inflicted self-injuries, they said.

Soon the jail staff, Tamil Nadu Special Police and a Quick Response Team intervened and the inmates involved in the incident were separated immediately, he said.

Injured were moved to Hospital

“After giving primary medical aid at the jail dispensary, both the injured were moved to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital for further medical treatment,” the jail official said.

They have also intimated about the incident to Hari Nagar police station asking them to lodge an FIR and take further legal action in the matter, PTI reported.