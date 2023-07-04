Delhi: Staffers steal 2.5 kg gold from Lajpat Nagar Jewellery showroom; arrested

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC The accused were arrested.

Delhi Police officials on Tuesday said cops have arrested 2 staffers of a Jewellery showroom, Lajpat Nagar for stealing 2.5 kg gold.

"2 staff members, namely Gyan Prakash and Sarita Pathak, of a Jewellery showroom in Lajpat Nagar were arrested after they stole 2.5 kg gold from the jewellery showroom," they added.

2.5 kg gold and cash worth over Rs 10 lakhs were recovered from the procession of the accused, officials said.

A case has been registered against both the accused and further investigation into the case is still underway, said officials deployed at Lajpat Nagar police station.

(With ANI inputs)

