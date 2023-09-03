Delhi: Man suffers facial injuries from manjha in Seelampur

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) Man suffers facial injuries from manjha

Delhi: In an unfortunate incident, a 25-year-old man received injuries on his face from a manjha when he was riding pillion on a motorcycle in the Seelampur area of northeast Delhi. According to police, the incident occurred on Friday when a man named Parmanand Maurya was riding pillion on a motorcycle behind his friend Gaurav Kumar.

On Friday, information was received in Seelampur police station regarding the admission of one person at Lok Nayak Hospital with facial injuries, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

Parmanand Maurya, a resident of the Welcome area in Seelampur, was admitted with a clean incised wound on his left cheek and the nasal bridge, police said.

It was found that on Friday around 6:30 pm, while Maurya was riding pillion on a motorcycle behind his friend Gaurav Kumar, he sustained a manjha injury on the road near Seelampur SDM office, the DCP said.

Gaurav was wearing a helmet, while Parmanand was riding without a helmet. The manjha was not recovered and further probe is on, police said.

(with inputs from PTI)