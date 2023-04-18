Tuesday, April 18, 2023
     
  Delhi L-G VK Saxena orders DERC to audit power companies

Delhi L-G VK Saxena orders DERC to audit power companies

The L-G has asked the DERC to audit the electricity subsidy which was approved by the Delhi government from 2016-17 to 2021-22.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: April 18, 2023 18:51 IST
Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Tuesday ordered DERC (Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission) to audit the power companies. The AAP government and the Lieutenant Governor have been at loggerheads over the power subsidy. The AAP had alleged that he wanted to stop the government's power subsidy which benefitted lakhs of people.

The L-G has asked the DERC to audit the electricity subsidy which was approved by the Delhi government from 2016-17 to 2021-22.

 

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has alleged that the L-G in "conspiracy" with the BJP is trying to stop the power subsidy provided by Kejriwal in Delhi. Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena had even threatened legal action if adequate proof was not produced over the allegations.

Under the power subsidy, the AAP government provides free electricity on monthly consumption of 200 units to domestic consumers in Delhi. Those having consumption of 201-400 units per month get 50 per cent subsidy capped at Rs 850.

