Atishi to hold charge of services, vigilance; Delhi CM Kejriwal forwards file to L-G for approval: Sources

Atishi — the only woman minister in the Delhi Cabinet -- will now hold 14 portfolios, the highest among all ministers in the city government.

Nivedita Dash New Delhi Updated on: August 08, 2023 12:28 IST
Atishi with CM Kejriwal

In the second Cabinet reshuffle within six months, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal gave Minister Atishi additional charge of the services and the vigilance departments, a Delhi Government source said. CM Kejriwal on Tuesday forwarded a proposal to L-G VK Saxena for approval for the same. The two portfolios were earlier held by Atishi's Cabinet colleague Saurabh Bharadwaj.

Notably, the move comes a day after the Delhi services bill secured parliamentary approval after the Rajya Sabha passed the measure that will give the Centre control over the bureaucracy in the national capital.

In the first Cabinet reshuffle, Atishi was given additional charge of the revenue, planning and finance departments in June. These three departments were earlier with Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot.

In March Atishi was handed over the education ministry which was held by Manish Sisodia, who is in jail over a corruption charge in the Delhi Excise scam. 

