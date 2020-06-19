Image Source : PTI Facing financial crisis, Pune couple commits suicide after killing minor children

A couple allegedly committed suicide after killing their two minor children in Maharashtra''s Pune city, police said on Friday. Four members of the family were found hanging from the ceiling of their home in Sukhsagar Nagar area late on Thursday night, an official from the Pune police said.

The police suspect that it was a suicide pact, wherein Atul Shinde (33) and his wife Jaya (32) had first killed their children Rugved (6) daughter Antara (3) and then hung themselves, he said.

"Shinde ran a small business of making identity cards for schools and it seems like the family might have been facing financial crisis, as the business may have suffered due to the COVID-19 pandemic," the official said.

The deceased had not responded to repeated phone calls from family and friends on Thursday, which is why the police were alerted, he said, adding that further probe was underway.

