IPOs got bumper subscription, Tata Tech break LIC's record

The IPOs of IREDA, Tata Tech, Flair Writing, Gandhar Oil and Fedbank, which opened in the stock market last week, have received bumper subscriptions. Applications worth Rs 2.6 lakh crore have been received for a total issue of Rs 7,380 crore. Among the five IPOs, shares of Tata Technologies showed the most interest from investors. Tata Technologies IPI was subscribed 69.4 times, Flair Writing 46.7 times, IREDA 38.8 times, Gandhar Oil 64.2 times and FedBank's IPO received 2.2 times subscription.

According to reports, the issue size of Tata Technologies IPO was Rs 3,043 crore, while applications worth Rs 1.57 lakh crore were received. At the same time, the issue size of IREDA's IPO was Rs 2,151 crore and applications worth Rs 59,153 crore were received for it. Apart from this, the IPO of Flair Writing was worth Rs 593 crore. Applications worth Rs 19,550 crore have been received. Applications worth Rs 22,639 crore have been received for the issue of Rs 501 crore of Gandhar Oil and applications worth Rs 2,012 crore have been received for FedBank's issue of Rs 1,092 crore respectively.

Tata Technologies broke LIC's record

Tata Technologies has also overtaken LIC, the largest IPO in the Indian stock market, in terms of total applications. Tata Technologies' IPO has received around 73.60 lakh applications. At the same time, LIC's IPO that came last year had received 73.4 lakh applications. At the same time, IREDA has received 28.6 lakh applications, Flair Writing has received 17 lakh applications, Gandhaar Oil has received 28.5 lakh applications and Fedbank's IPO has received 3.70 lakh applications.

Whose GMP is running and how much?

According to media reports, the highest grey market premium is on the IPO of Tata Technologies. Tata Technologies is at Rs 402 (IPO price Rs 500), IREDA at Rs 11.5 (IPO price Rs 32), Gandhaar Oil at Rs 78 (IPO price Rs 169) and Flair Writing at Rs 83 (IPO price Rs 304).

