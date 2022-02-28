Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bank Holidays March 2022: Banks to remain closed for up to 13 days next month | Full list

Bank Holidays in March 2022: Banks will remain closed for 13 days in the month of March 2022 as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar. Apart from the national holidays, there are some state-wise holidays.

Out of 13, 7 are as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar list while the remaining holidays are that of weekends -- Saturdays and Sundays. Banks remain open on the first and third Saturdays of every month.

However, bank customers should note that all the banks will not be closed for all 13 days in all states or regions of the country as the holidays and festivals vary from state to state.

The RBI’s list of holidays falls into three categories. These are state-wise celebrations, religious holidays and festival celebrations.

On March 1: The banks will remain shut in most cities due to Mahashivaratri except Agartala, Aizawl, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Imphal. Kolkata, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, and Shillong.

On 3rd March: The banks will also remain shut in Gangtok as the city will observe a holiday on account of Losar. The banks in Aizawl will remain closed on 4th March on account of Chapchar Kut.

On 17th March: For Holika Dahan day the banks will remain shut in Dehradun, Kanpur, Lucknow, and Ranchi.

On 19th March: The banks will remain shut in Bhubaneswar, Imphal, and Patna to observe Holi/Yaosang 2nd Day.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has placed the holidays under three brackets-

Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act

Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday

Banks’ Closing of Account

Full list of bank holidays in March 2022:

March 01, 2022: Mahashivaratri

March 03, 2022: Losar

March 04, 2022: Chapchar Kut

March 17, 2022: Holika Dahan

March 18, 2022: Holi/Holi 2nd Day Dhuleti/Doljatra

March 19, 2022: Holi/Yaosang 2nd Day

March 22, 2022: Bihar Divas

List of Saturdays and Sundays as holidays:

Sunday: March 6, 2022

Second Saturday: March 12, 2022

Sunday: March 13, 2022

Sunday: March 20, 2022

Fourth Saturday: March 26, 2022

Sunday: March 27, 2022

