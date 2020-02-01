Breaking: Sitharaman cuts short Budget speech after feeling unwell

Finance Minister Sitharaman cuts her Union Budget 2020 after feeling unwell towards fag end, reports PTI. Sitharaman was presenting her second Budget for FY 2020-2021 in Parliament. Her blood pressure reportedly fell and she was advised to sit.

Also, Sitharaman today beat her own record to deliver the longest Budget speech ever but she ends midway after feeling unwell. Last year, her speech lasted two hours, 17 minutes. This year, she stopped for breath at two hours and 41 minutes.

The Finance Minister appeared to be perspiring, reported news agency ANI. She told the Lok Sabha that there were only two more pages.

