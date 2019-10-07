Petrol, diesel price today: check out latest fuel rates across metros

Image Source : FILE Petrol, diesel price today: check out latest fuel prices across metros (Representational image)

In a big relief to the people in this festive season, petrol and diesel price continued to decline for the fifth consecutive day on Monday.

Petrol prices were cut by 13 paisa per litre, while diesel prices were down by 12 paisa per litre in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai.

According to the Indian Oil website, the petrol rates are as follows:

Delhi- Rs 73.76/litre

Kolkata- Rs 76.40/litre

Mumbai-Rs 79.40/litre

Chennai-Rs 76.61/litre

Diesel rates:

Delhi- Rs 66.09/litre

Kolkata- Rs 69.27/litre

Mumbai- Rs 70.14/litre

Chennai- Rs 71.68/litre

The global crude oil prices also fell on Monday. The Brent crude rates were at $58.12 a barrel while the US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was at $52.80 per barrel.

The fuel prices had seen a sharp rise after the September 14 drone attacks on a Saudi oil facility and a processing plant.

A day later, the Brent crude oil rates went up by $71.95/barrel. But, now the rates are gradually coming down and the Brent Crude rates have dipped by $14 per barrel.

(With IANS inputs)

ALSO READ | No more discounts on credit card payment at petrol pumps

ALSO READ | Petrol price soars by Rs 0.29 in Delhi. Check revised rates

ALSO READ | Petrol price jumps Rs 1.59/ltr, diesel Rs 1.31/ltr after Saudi attacks