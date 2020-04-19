Non-essential items sale via e-commerce remains prohibited during lockdown: Government

Supply of non-essential goods by e-Commerce companies to remain prohibited during lockdown, Ministry of Home Affairs said. (Representational image)

Amid a nation-wide extended coronavirus lockdown, the supply of non-essential goods by e-Commerce companies will remain prohibited during the lockdown period, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) informed on Sunday. In its order, MHA said, "In continuation of Ministry of Home Affairs order dated April 15, 2020 and in the exercise of the powers, conferred under Section 10(2)(1) of the Disaster Management Act, the National Executive Committee exclude e-commerce from the consolidated revised guidelines for strict implementation by ministries/department of the government of India, state/union territory government and authorities.

As per the sub-clause (v) under clause 14 on commercial and private establishments, the e-commerce companies, vehicles used by e-commerce operators will be allowed to ply with necessary permissions. However, the supply of non-essential items via e-commerce will remain suspended for now.

The Union Home Ministry has released a new list of services and activities which are being allowed to open from Monday. Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has shared the list of what will remain open all over India effective April 20. This includes healthcare, agriculture, horticulture, fisheries and animal husbandry. He has also made it clear that these will not be applicable in containment zones.

The exemption will be applicable from April 20, in those areas of the country where the effect of coronavirus is negligible, or which are less affected areas. Prasad has said that in some cases the government has given exemptions, and the list has been released. However, these services will not be allowed in the Containment Zones.

