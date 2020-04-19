No relaxation in lockdown in New Delhi. Coronavirus spreading rapidly: Arvind Kejriwal

Image Source : PTI Coronavirus is spreading in Delhi rapidly, no relaxation in lockdown: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in a press conference, said that there will be no relaxation in lockdown norms in Delhi as the coronavirus outbreak is spreading rapidly. "Considering the circumstance in New Delhi, we have decided that there will be no relaxation of lockdown in the national capital. The situation will be reviewed after a week, any further decision in this regard will be taken only after that," Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal cautioned the Delhites that while things have not yet gotten out of control, the situation in Delhi is a cause of concern. "Yesterday we tested 736 people, out of these 186 tested positive for coronavirus. This is almost 25 percent of all those who were tested. The coronavirus is spreading very rapidly in Delhi," Kejriwal said.

He further added that all 186 people who tested positive yesterday were asymptomatic and were not even aware that they were carrying coronavirus.

"One of the infected told us that he was helping with the food distribution at one of the centers opened by the Delhi government. Imagine how many people would have gotten the infection by him. We have ordered rapid testing at that particular center," Kejriwal added.

"Delhi has almost 1,900 cases of coronavirus. Out of these 1,900 cases, 26 are in ICU while 6 are on ventilators. Imagine how things would have been had there been no lockdown in place. If we had 3,000 people in need of the ICU or 2,500 people in need of ventilators. We do not have that many ICUs or ventilators. This is the problem that we are seeing in developed countries like USA, Italy and Spain -- their medical systems are not being able to cope up with the speed at which coronavirus cases are rising," Kejriwal said while assuring people that the things in Delhi are not yet out of control.

He further went on to stress the importance of Delhi's fight against coronavirus, "Delhi has 2 per cent of India's population but 12 per cent of all coronavirus cases. India's fiercest fight against coronavirus is being fought right here in Delhi."

