Don't Be Shy trailer is out now; Aarushi Bajaj explores college, love and friendship in Alia Bhatt-backed film

The official trailer of Prime Video’s upcoming movie Don’t Be Shy was unveiled by the makers on Friday, September 11, 2026. The new movie follows the story of 20-year-old Shyamili ‘Shy’ Das, who believes she has her life all figured out. However, her carefully planned life takes an unexpected turn, leaving her to navigate situations beyond her control.

Written and directed by Sreeti Mukerji, the film is produced by Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt under the banner of Eternal Sunshine Productions. Apart from Aarushi Bajaj, the film features Ansh Duggal, Bianca Arora, Piyush Khati, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Neha Dhupia, Anurag Basu and Anju Alva Naik in key roles.

Don't Be Shy trailer is out now

The 2-minute-and-32-second trailer opens with Aarushi Bajaj's character, Shy Das, talking about her future plans as she believes she has her life all figured out. It also introduces viewers to the characters Dhruv, Tara and Mayank. In the trailer, Shy reveals that she wants to do an internship at Jhunjhunwala, pursue an MBA in Finance through an IIM scholarship, marry Mayank and eventually become the CEO of the Jhunjhunwala business.

However, viewers are also introduced to Shy's father, played by Anurag Basu, who runs a designer boutique. The trailer then showcases how Shy's carefully planned life takes an unexpected turn and how things gradually begin to spiral out of her control.

Sharing the official trailer, Prime Video India wrote, "say hi to the world of SHY #DontBeShyOnPrime, New Movie, Sept 25." Take a look:

When is Don't Be Shy releasing?

The upcoming romantic drama film, Don't Be Shy, is scheduled to release on September 25. Viewers can watch the film on Prime Video.

Don't Be Shy: Cast and crew details

Apart from Aarushi Bajaj, the film features Ansh Duggal, Bianca Arora, Piyush Khati, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Neha Dhupia, Anurag Basu, and Anju Alva Naik in key roles. The music for the film is composed by Ram Sampath, while the dialogues are written by Sehaj Kaur Maini and Sreeti Mukerji. The editing has been done by Deepika Kalra.

The film is co-produced by Grishma Shah, Vikesh Bhutani and Shujaat Saudagar, with Ankita Batra serving as the executive producer.

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