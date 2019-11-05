Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA McDonald's HR Chief exits after CEO Steve Easterbrook ousted over relationship with employee

A day after popular fast-food chain McDonald fired CEO Steve Easterbrook over consensual relationship with an employee, the company confirmed that it's Human Resources Chief also departed the fast-food giant.

David Fairhurst, who joined McDonald's in 2005 and was named chief people officer at the restaurant chain in 2015, left the company on Monday, the fast-food giant said in a statement.

On Sunday, McDonald announced that chief executive or CEO Steve Easterbrook had left the company following a "consensual relationship" with an employee that violated company policy.

The US fast-food giant said Steve Easterbrook "demonstrated poor judgment" since the company prohibits senior management from having relationships with other workers, whether they are under their direct supervision or not.

"Easterbrook... has separated from the company following the board's determination that he violated company policy and demonstrated poor judgment involving a recent consensual relationship with an employee," the company said in a statement.

According to MarketWatch, Easterbrook sent an e-mail with a memo to employees acknowledging the relationship and said it was a mistake.

"Given the values of the company, I agree with the board that it is time for me to move on," he said in the letter.

Easterbrook's pay as CEO rose with McDonald's share price, which closed Friday at $194. His compensation peaked in 2017 at a total of $21.8 million including $9.1 million in incentive-based pay. He received $15.9 million in total compensation last year. He also sits on the board of Walmart.

