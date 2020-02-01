Image Source : PTI FM Sitharaman proposes 'Kisan Rail' in her 16-point plan to improve farm sector

Presenting Budget 2020, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced 'Kisan Rail' as part of Modi government's 16-point plan to improve the farm sector.

"Indian Railways to set up a Kisan Rail for the transport of perishable goods like milk, meat and fish to built a seamless national cold-supply chain. The Civil Aviation Ministry to launch Krishi Udaan for agriculture exports on domestic and international routes," Sitharaman said today.

Sitharaman also reiterated Modi government's commitment of doubling the income of farmers by 2022. She said the farm markets need to be liberalised and that farming be made more competitive.

"Farm markets need to be liberalized, farming need to be made more competitive, handholding of farm-based activities need to be provided, sustainable cropping patterns and more tech needed," Sitharaman said.

MODI GOVERNMENT'S 16 POINT ACTION PLAN FOR FARMERS