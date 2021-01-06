Gold Price Today: Gold declines Rs 71; silver rises Rs 156

Image Source : PTI Gold declines Rs 71; silver rises Rs 156

Gold prices fell Rs 71 to Rs 51,125 per 10 grams in the national capital on Wednesday amid rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed the day at Rs 51,196 per 10 grams. Silver, however, gained Rs 156 to Rs 70,082 per kg as compared with Rs 69,926 per kg in the previous day.

The rupee opened on a flat note and appreciated 3 paise to 73.14 against the US dollar in opening trade on Wednesday.

In the international market, both gold and silver were trading flat at USD 1,949 per ounce and silver at USD 27.54 per ounce, respectively.

(With PTI Inputs)

