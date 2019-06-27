GoAir inducts 50th plane, to add one aircraft each month

Image Source : PTI Image for representation

Budget carrier GoAir Thursday inducted its 50th aircraft--an Airbus A320 Neo-and said it plans to add one aircraft per month going forward.

The Wadia group-run airline, which flew 13.55 lakh passengers in May, which is 11.1 per cent of the total 122.07 lakh domestic passenger traffic in the month, also said it is on course to touch the 100-million-passenger-mark over the next two years.

With this, the airline has doubled its fleet size in less than two years. In November 2017 it had just 25 planes in its fleet. The airline currently operates 270 daily flights connecting 24 domestic and four international destinations.

"In 2016, we looked at an aggressive business strategy. That year we doubled our Airbus A320 aircraft order to 144 to accelerate our growth and at the same time staying profitable.

Those goals continue to be our guiding principle from a business perspective," Jeh Wadia, managing director and acting chief executive was quoted as in a statement.

The city-based airline has flown over 72 million passengers since its launch in 2005 and has set a target of crossing the 100-million passenger-mark in the next two years, the statement said.

Also Read: GoAir rejects reports that said Preity Zinta was denied boarding on instructions from Ness Wadia