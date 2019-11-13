Wednesday, November 13, 2019
     
Deep in the red: India's September industrial output shrinks 4.3%

Contraction in manufacturing and mining activity plunged India's September factory output deep in the red

IANS
New Delhi Published on: November 13, 2019 9:53 IST
Image Source : PTI

Contraction in manufacturing and mining activity plunged India's September factory output deep in the red. The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) declined (-) 4.3 per cent in September from (-)1.40 per cent in August 2019.

"The Quick Estimates of IIP with base 2011-12 for the month of September 2019 stands at 123.3, which is 4.3 per cent lower as compared to the level in the month of September 2018," the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation said.

"The cumulative growth for the period April-September 2019 over the corresponding period of the previous year stands at 1.3 per cent."

