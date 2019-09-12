Thursday, September 12, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Business News
  4. Industrial output rises 4.3 per cent in July

Industrial output rises 4.3 per cent in July

Factory output, as measured in terms of Index of Industrial Production (IIP), had expanded 6.5 per cent in July 2018.  

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: September 12, 2019 18:25 IST
Industrial output rises 4.3 per cent in July
Image Source : FILE

Industrial output rises 4.3 per cent in July

 Industrial production growth slipped to 4.3 per cent in July, mainly on account of poor show by the manufacturing sector, according to official data released on Thursday.

Factory output, as measured in terms of Index of Industrial Production (IIP), had expanded 6.5 per cent in July 2018.

A slowdown was witnessed in the manufacturing sector, which grew at 4.2 per cent in July as compared to 7 per cent a year ago.

The power generation sector grew at 4.8 per cent in July, compared to 6.6 per cent a year ago earlier.

Mining growth was 4.9 per cent in July as against 3.4 per cent in the corresponding month of the last fiscal

Write a comment

chandrayaan-2

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryFirms with annual income upto Rs 2cr could get GST return relief Next StoryDRI-DGGI carry out biggest-ever joint operation against GST violators at 336 locations  