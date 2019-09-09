August car sales down by 41 per cent; bike 22 per cent: SIAM 

Monday, September 09, 2019
     
Domestic car sales were down 41.09 per cent to 1,15,957 units as against 1,96,847 units in August 2018, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) released on Monday.  

New Delhi Published on: September 09, 2019 11:48 IST
India's domestic passenger vehicle sales fell for the tenth straight month in August, declining 31.57 per cent to 1,96,524 units from 2,87,198 units in the year-ago period.

Domestic car sales were down 41.09 per cent to 1,15,957 units as against 1,96,847 units in August 2018, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) released on Monday.

Motorcycle sales last month declined 22.33 per cent to 9,37,486 units as against 12,07,005 units a year earlier.

Total two-wheeler sales in August declined 22.24 per cent to 15,14,196 units compared to 19,47,304 units in the year-ago month.

Sales of commercial vehicles were down 38.71 per cent to 51,897 units in August, SIAM said.

Vehicle sales across categories registered a decline of 23.55 per cent to 18,21,490 units from 23,82,436 units in August 2018, it added.

In fact, all vehicle categories witnessed decline in sales during the month. 

