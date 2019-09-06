Image Source : FILE Auto sector problem 'minor', will be resolved soon: Arjun Ram Meghwal

If Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government can extend Parliament session to abrogate Article 370, solving the problem of the auto industry which is facing a slowdown is a "minor" thing, Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said on Friday.

Addressing the annual convention of the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA), the minister of state for heavy industries and public enterprises said issues plaguing the auto industry will be "tackled and settled".

"When Lok Sabha (session) was going on and (decision on) Article 370 had not yet come up, many MPs (parliamentarians) used to come to me and ask me if session is being extended," Meghwal said, adding many MPs didn't want extension of the session.

"By extending the session, if we can remove evil thing like Article 370 then your problems are minor in nature, it will be resolved soon don't worry," Meghwal assured executives of the automotive industry.

The Indian automobile industry has been going through one of the longest slowdowns for nearly a year and have reached out to the government for support, including a demand to reduce GST on vehicles to 18 per cent from 28 per cent.

"We will bring your issues in front of the Finance Minister, Prime Minister and when Modi ji is aiming for USD 5 trillion economy then all these issues will be tackled and settled. You don't worry," he asserted.

Meghwal further said, "We are moving towards USD 5 trillion economy and if there is an issue in your sector, why won't we help in resolving that?"

The minister also said the government would also look into possibility of extending export incentives to the auto industry.

