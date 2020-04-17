Airtel extends validity for 30 million low income prepaid customers till May 3. Details inside

Airtel extends validity for 30 million low income prepaid customers till May 3

In a breather for about 30 million low income prepaid customers, Bharti Airtel on Friday announced extension of the validity till May 3 amid a nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus crisis in the country.

Announcing the extension of validity for prepaid users, Airtel said close to 30 million low-income customers have still not been able to recharge their pre-paid mobile accounts. Keeping in their connectivity needs, Airtel is extending the validity of these accounts till May 3, 2020, the official release read. Airtel said these customers will now be able to receive incoming calls on their Airtel mobile numbers even after the validity of their plan is exhausted, he said.

To assist low income customers on its network during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, Bharti Airtel (“Airtel”) had announced special measures including the extension of validity of their mobile pre-paid packs till April 17, 2020. These represented all under-privileged customers on the Airtel Network, and the measures enabled them to stay connected during this unprecedented crisis. Many of these customers have been able to recharge through several channels activated by Airtel including - ATMs, Post Offices, Grocery stores and Chemist shops, in addition to digital channels. However, close to 30 million such customers have still not been able to recharge their pre-paid mobile accounts.



Keeping in mind their connectivity needs, Airtel is extending the validity of these accounts till May 3, 2020. All these customers will now be able to receive incoming calls on their Airtel mobile numbers even after the validity of their plan is exhausted. This additional measure will help these low income customers to remain connected till the end of the second phase of lockdown i.e. May 3, 2020.

