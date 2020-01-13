Image Source : ROYAL ENFIELD Royal Enfield 2020: 8 safety and security related questions answered

Royal Enfield 2020: Safety and security is one of the most important things to consider while riding a heavy bike like Royal Enfield. Royal Enfield bikes like Classic 350, Classic 500, Thunderbird are some of the most popular bikes in India. The brand appeals to people from all sects -- from office going corporate in metros to a college-going youth in the countryside, the bike has a major fan base around India.

Because of the weight, the Royal Enfield bikes are some of the most muscular bikes found in the market. Some even call RE the cheaper option to American muscle bikemaker Harley Davidson.

But one thing that people must keep in mind while riding two-wheelers is safety. To that effect, Royal Enfield has answered some of the most frequently asked questions related to the safety of the bike and the rider.

What does the warning sign mean?

The warning sign indicates a hazardous situation. The company urges its customers to not ignore this sign and consult a Royal Enfield authorized service centre immediately.

How long can I drive while the warning sign flashes?

Royal Enfield recommends that you do not ride the motorcycle and show it to the nearest Royal Enfield authorized service center at the earliest.

What are the checks that I have to do before I start my motorcycle?

Basic checks recommended by Royal Enfield are -- 'Check for the petrol levels and or any kind of leakage. Check for play in the front and rear brake levels. Check the steering for free motion. Check the operation of all electrical equipment. Check if the engine oil levels are between MAX and MIN. Start the engine, run it for 2 minutes before checking the engine oil. For all queries, the company recommends that you visit a Royal Enfield authorized service center'.

What is the fastest that I can ride my motorcycle?

Royal Enfield recommends that you don’t ride over 60kmph until the first 500kms of your bike and over 70kmph until the first 2000kms.

Is there a customer service number that I can call for any assistance?

You can reach out to Royal Enfield Support at 1800 210 0007. (9am to 9pm)

Where are Royal Enfield’s factories based?

The Royal Enfield primary factory is located in the Chennai suburb of Oragadam. The secondary factory is located in nearby place called Vallam Vadagal.

What is the engine number of my motorcycle?

The engine number of your Royal Enfield motorcycle is punched on the left side of the crank case.

What is the frame number of my motorcycle?

The frame number of your Royal Enfield motorcycle is punched on the steering head on the right side

