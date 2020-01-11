Saturday, January 11, 2020
     
Muscle bikemaker Royal Enfield has launched the all new Classic 350 bike. One of the most popular bikemakers in India, Royal Enfield has a strong fanbase. The new Royal Enfield Classic 350 is BS-VI compliant and comes with major mechanical and aesthetic changes. Here is everything that is new with the new Royal Enfield Classic 350

New Delhi Published on: January 11, 2020 8:44 IST
Royal Enfield launches BS-VI compliant Classic 350; here's everything that's new

Muscle bikemaker Royal Enfield has launched the all-new Classic 350 bike. One of the most popular bike makers in India, Royal Enfield has a strong fanbase. The new Royal Enfield Classic 350 is BS-VI compliant and comes with major mechanical and aesthetic changes. 

Here is everything that is new with the new Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350 BS-VI Compliant Engine: The new Royal Enfield Classic 350 comes with a BS-VI compliant engine that satisfies the new emission norms set by the government. The Company has also said that other bikes in its fleet will soon get BS-VI compliant engine too. The Engine on the Classic 350 churns out 20 PS of power and 28 Nm of torque. 

Royal Enfield Classic 350 Colours: The new Classic 350 will come in Stealth Black, Chrome Black, Airborne Blue, Signals Stormrider Sand, Gunmetal Grey and Classic Black colour options. 

Royal Enfield Classic 350 Warranty: Royal Enfield has rolled out a new service package for its BS-VI models including the Classic 350 and those launching in the future. The company is now including in the package -- 3-year warranty and 3-year roadside assistance. 

Royal Enfield Classic 350 Price and Booking: The Classic 350 price starts at Rs 1.65 lakh (Ex-Showroom) and the bookings have opened at a premium of Rs 10,000 across dealerships in India. 

